Justin Bieber’s Long Awaited New Sultry Song ‘Yummy’ Is All About Wife Hailey Bieber

A new year means new music from Justin Bieber, and the 25-year-old didn’t disappoint with his delicious new song “Yummy.” The singer dropped the first song from his upcoming album on Wednesday and the steamy lyrics seem to be all about his new wife Hailey Bieber.

The sultry song starts off with a chorus of Justin crooning, “Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy.” The chorus then moves to Justin promising his lady love to come whenever she calls: “Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / Any night, any day / Say the word, on my way / Yeah babe, yeah babe, yeah babe / In the mornin’ or the late.”

And those were just the beginning of the sexy lyrics! The singer then moved on to say Hailey is his number one girl, and expressed how grateful he is for her companionship. “It ain’t no stable, no, you stay on the run / Ain’t on the side, you’re number one / Yeah, every time I come around, you get it done (You get it done).”

WATCH: Justin Bieber Hints At Baby Plans With Hailey Baldwin In Sexy Birthday Note

The “Baby” singer is also seemingly pleased to be husband-and-wife with Hailey, as he sang about some of the more mundane aspects of marriage in another verse.

“Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face / I’m elated that you are my lady.”

“Yummy” is the first song Justin has dropped from his much-anticipated upcoming album—the singer’s first in four years. Justin announced that he was ready to return to the spotlight with a new album, tour, and documentary all set to debut in 2020!

As for “Yummy,” an official music video is set to drop on January 4th. Fans are waiting with baited breath to see whether Hailey will make an appearance!