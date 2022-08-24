Justin Hartley To Star In Netflix Christmas Movie ‘The Noel Diary’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Hartley is really getting into the holiday spirit this year!

Access Hollywood can exclusively announce that the “This Is Us” alum is starring in as well as executive producing Netflix’s new movie, “The Noel Diary.”

The upcoming Christmas flick follows Justin’s character Jake, who is a best-selling author, as he returns home during the holidays to settle his estranged mother’s estate.

While back at home, Jake discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel (Barrett Doss), an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own.

Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.

The movie, which is based on the novel by Richard Paul Evans, is directed by Charles Shyer and he told Access Hollywood why he believed Justin was the perfect fit for the role, sharing, “I chose to cast Justin Hartley from his work on ‘This Is Us.’ I just knew that, given his remarkable range, Justin could knock this one out of the park.”

Shyer also revealed why he wanted to adapt the novel into a movie.

“I wanted to adapt this novel for a few different reasons. The story of ‘The Noel Diary’ felt to me like one that could comfortably embrace humor and humanity – while at the same time offer great visual and directorial possibilities. A movie that, as Billy Wilder once said, ‘Could make ’em laugh and make ’em cry,’” he said.

“The Noel Diary” debuts globally on Netflix November 24, 2022.