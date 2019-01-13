Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause know how to turn up the heat for a date night!

The adorable couple was the picture of perfection at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday. The “This Is Us” actor was super dapper in an all-black tuxedo, while his wife looked absolutely flawless in a white, curve hugging gown.

Justin kept it cool and casual by adding black sneakers to the classy look. Meanwhile, Chrishell added coordinating black accessories and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail for the award show.

The 42-year-old star has a big night ahead of him! Justin is nominated for an award for his work as Kevin Pearson on the smash show, “This Is Us.”

Just last week, the adorable couple also turned heads at the 2019 Golden Globe red carpet! Justin wasn’t nominated for any big awards, but he totally snagged the gold for husband of the year.

During the red carpet, Justin made hearts flutter when he stopped what he was doing and bent down to fix his wife’s dress train. Talk about #couplegoals!