‘This Is Us’ Will Include Coronavirus Storyline for Season 5

“This Is Us” will be even more relatable in the upcoming fifth season.

The show’s creator Dan Fogelman revealed that the show will be including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after a fan asked if it would be included in the present-day storylines.

“Yes on Covid. We’ve decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters,” Dan Fogleman tweeted.

Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry) – Not sure yet on production start.

– Not sure when new eps will air.

– Same planned ending. Same route to get there. Hope that's (somewhat) useful? https://t.co/gx0YJQxq5f — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 17, 2020

But fans of the show don’t need to worry about the ending of the NBC show changing. The creator assured fans in his tweet that, “same planned ending. Same route to get there.”

Fogelman also admitted that there aren’t plans to start shooting the new season and he’s unsure when new episodes will air.

During the season 4 finale of “This Is Us” fans were left with many unanswered questions and fans will have to wait for the new season to see what happens.

Access Hollywood spoke to Justin Hartley who plays Kevin on the hit show and has even directed a few episodes of the last season. The actor also detailed which one of his costars he’d want to be quarantined with.

“Today I will pick, Susan, she makes me laugh. She’s got a lot to say,” Justin said about Susan Kelechi-Watson. Adding, “She’s a brilliant, bright woman which is obvious but when you get her talking she’s got a lot of really cool things to say.”

