Justin Theroux, Hugh Jackman and More Celebrities Reflect On 19th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

It’s been 19 years since the 9/11 terror attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. The attacks on September 11, 2001 included hijacked passenger airplane being flown in both of the World Trade Center towers in downtown Manhattan.

Celebrities from Hugh Jackman, Justin Theroux and more have been sharing their thoughts on the somber day.

New York City commemorates the anniversary of the attacks with the annual Tribute If Light, with two powerful lights beamed into the sky at the location where the World Trade Center towers once stood.

We will always remember. 9/11.

Today, we honor those we lost on 9/11 and all the first responders, including civilians, who risked their lives to help…

#NeverForget 🙏🏻 911 💔🇺🇸

