Justin Theroux, Hugh Jackman and More Celebrities Reflect On 19th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

It’s been 19 years since the 9/11 terror attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. The attacks on September 11, 2001 included hijacked passenger airplane being flown in both of the World Trade Center towers in downtown Manhattan.

Celebrities from Hugh Jackman, Justin Theroux and more have been sharing their thoughts on the somber day.

New York City commemorates the anniversary of the attacks with the annual Tribute If Light, with two powerful lights beamed into the sky at the location where the World Trade Center towers once stood.

Today, we honor those we lost on 9/11 and all the first responders, including civilians, who risked their lives to help… Posted by Mark Wahlberg on Friday, September 11, 2020

Hard to believe 9/11 happened 19 years ago. Still makes me sick to my stomach. Today we should remember everyone who lost their lives that day and the families left behind to deal with the aftermath. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UNeEJzXcpX — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 11, 2020

This morning, I’m thinking of all the people who died on 9/11 at hands of foreign terrorists. It is also impossible not to think about the nearly 200k people who have died since March because of our own elected domestic ones. Today, my heart’s with all of them and their families. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2020

.@hodakotb and @JennaBushHager reflect on the tragic events of 9/11 on the 19th anniversary of the attacks. pic.twitter.com/nHZ3vLxzQy — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) September 11, 2020