Justin Theroux, Hugh Jackman and More Celebrities Reflect On 19th Anniversary Of 9/11 Terror Attacks

It’s been 19 years since the 9/11 terror attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. The attacks on September 11, 2001 included hijacked passenger airplane being flown in both of the World Trade Center towers in downtown Manhattan.
Celebrities from Hugh Jackman, Justin Theroux and more have been sharing their thoughts on the somber day.
New York City commemorates the anniversary of the attacks with the annual Tribute If Light, with two powerful lights beamed into the sky at the location where the World Trade Center towers once stood.
We will always remember. 9/11.
Just a little something to show some respect To the city that blends and mends and tests Since 9-11 we're still livin' And lovin' life we've been given Ain't nothing gonna take that away from us We lookin' pretty and gritty 'cause in the city we trust Dear New York I know a lot has changed Two towers down but we’re still in the game Home to the many, rejecting no-one Accepting peoples of all places, wherever they're from Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten From the Battery to the top of Manhattan Asian, Middle-Eastern and Latin Black, White, New York you make it happen. -Beastie Boys
Today, we honor those we lost on 9/11 and all the first responders, including civilians, who risked their lives to help…
Hard to believe 9/11 happened 19 years ago. Still makes me sick to my stomach. Today we should remember everyone who lost their lives that day and the families left behind to deal with the aftermath. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UNeEJzXcpX
I am posting this at 8:46 AM – the exact time that the first tower was hit 19 years ago today. Over 2,500 people killed, more than 6,000 people injured. Countless families ripped apart, too many broken hearts to imagine. A country forever changed. Remembering those we lost on 9/11, and keeping those they loved and who loved them in my thoughts and in my heart. I will always remember. I will #neverforget 🇺🇸💔
This morning, I’m thinking of all the people who died on 9/11 at hands of foreign terrorists. It is also impossible not to think about the nearly 200k people who have died since March because of our own elected domestic ones. Today, my heart’s with all of them and their families.
Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the intitial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice. Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together…hearts full. Today we wake up to 9/11 and I think about my little New Yorkers, my little beings of this next generation. We talk to them about the significance of today, in different ways to each, as they are different ages. We remember, we mourn, and we honor. As their mother, I meditate on how I can raise them to make this planet more peaceful, more respected, and safer.
.@hodakotb and @JennaBushHager reflect on the tragic events of 9/11 on the 19th anniversary of the attacks. pic.twitter.com/nHZ3vLxzQy
Hearts out to all those who lost loved ones on 9/11.
I will never ever forget this morning watching it all happen from my west village apartment on a #NYFW morning. I cannot fathom that it has been #19 years when it feels so close and vivid in my memory. The innocent lives lost and the families of the victims, I honor you today and send love and strength. The heroic frontline workers, medical teams, firefighters so fearless and tireless in their efforts I will never forget. #Newyork came out stronger and more united than ever back then and I know it will again. 🙏🏻 9.11.2001 I ❤️ #NY #neverforget XoRZ
Never forget. 9.11.2001 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UIzXr6Dr9I
