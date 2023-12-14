Justin Timberlake Carries Jessica Biel’s Heels Home After Glamorous Date Night In Las Vegas

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel dressed to the nines for a magical night out in Sin City!

The “Trolls Band Together” star and his actress wife stepped out on Wednesday at the star-studded grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a new resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Justin performed for a packed crowd at the special celebration, which was attended by Kim Kardashian, Keith Urban, Tom Brady, Anitta, Cher, Eva Longoria and many more stars.

The “Sexyback” singer shared a series of Instagram photos of himself onstage and captioned them, “1 night in Vegas.”

He also shared a glimpse at him and Jessica heading back to their hotel room after the all the festivities. He sweetly carried his wife’s heels as they walked down the hallway, and in his caption, he quipped that it was a sign of all the fun they’d had.

“I could never walk a mile in her shoes but, you know it’s been a good night when I’m carrying the heels home,” he wrote.

Jessica also posted about their high-profile date night on social media. “The Sinner” star shared a photo of them posing in elegant looks – her in a V-neck gown with a thigh-high slit and Justin in a black-and-white suit and bowtie.

“On our suit and tie s***,” she wrote, referencing her husband’s hit 2013 song with Jay-Z.