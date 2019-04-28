Justin Timberlake Embraces Dad Mode In Rare & Adorable Video With Son Silas 

From Man of the Woods to Man of the…Green? Golf fanatic Justin Timberlake just scored a total hole in one with the ultimate cheering squad!

The music superstar’s wife, Jessica Biel, and son Silas were on hand as he hit the links for the Bass Pro Legends of Golf tournament at Top of the Rock in Missouri on Saturday. Jess and their little boy were seen sharing rousing support on the sidelines as Justin nailed his swing with a smile.

Justin and Jessica have been notably private about showing the 4-year-old’s face in public over the years, but video shared on the PGA tour’s Instagram page gave fans a rare glimpse of the famous family on full display.

The singer proudly carried his son and waved to the crowd while making his way to the next hole, and another clip showed JT giving Silas a cute high-five as the toddler sat on Jess’ shoulders.

Justin joined fellow celebs including Mark Wahlberg and Kid Rock for the annual event alongside golf icons Jack Niklaus, Lee Trevino and more. Though the “Mirrors” singer has proven he can hold his own on the course, he happily got a little help from pro partner Gary Player.

The outing marks a welcome breather for JT. He wrapped his massive Man of the Woods Tour earlier this month after more than a year on the road, and his longtime love congratulated him on killing it all 115 times he hit the stage.

“I would say that I’m so proud of you, but that would be the understatement of the century,” Jessica said on Instagram, sneaking a quick selfie video while her hubby was in the next room. “…I am in absolute awe of you every night.”

The actress is about to get another chance to root for her hubby. Following Saturday’s tournament, Justin will take part in the Legends of Golf Celebrity Shootout on Sunday. Proceeds from the entire weekend will honor U.S. military and veterans.

— Erin Biglow