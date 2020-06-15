Justin Timberlake ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death of Rayshard Brooks

Justin Timberlake mourning and expressing his outrage over the death of Rayshard Brooks, who died at the hands of a police officer in Atlanta, Georgia on June 12th. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The singer shared a photo on Instagram on Sunday of Brooks cradling his baby girl in the hospital after she was born.

He captioned the photo writing, “As a dad, this photo hurts “#RayshardBrooks was a father of three girls…1, 2, and 8 years old. He should not be dead.”

The 27-year-old reportedly fell asleep in his car inside a Wendy’s drive-thru. When he reportedly failed a field sobriety test, the two officers at the scene tried to put Brooks in handcuffs, but he resisted. He was shot two times after reportedly taking one of the police officer’s tasers and attempting to flee, as seen in bodycam footage released by police shortly after the incident. He was pronounced dead at the hospital during emergency surgery, according to authorities.

Atlanta’s police chief stepped down just hours after the incident. The officer who shot Brooks was fired and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. His death sparked large protests this weekend in Atlanta and more are expected.

“Neither should #RiahMilton, #DominiqueFells, and #RobertFuller. This week, these four innocent people became victims of racism, violence, and intolerance. And we’re still waiting for Justice for #BreonnaTaylor. I’m heartbroken for their families and for this country,” Timberlake continued in his post.

“The system needs to change… it has repeatedly shown us that Black people in America are not safe. I’ll follow up with more resources and ways to help. Continue to SAY THEIR NAMES. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Rapper T.I. joined protesters in Atlanta and delivered a powerful speech about Brook’s death.

Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and more celebrities are taking to social to express their frustration and anger over Brook’s death.