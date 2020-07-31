Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Have ‘A New Baby,’ Pal Brian McKnight Confirms

Justin Timberlake’s famous friends couldn’t be happier to see him become a dad – again!

Nearly two weeks after reports surfaced that the music superstar and wife Jessica Biel secretly welcomed a second son earlier this summer, Brian McKnight confirmed the happy news in a recent interview.

The singer told HollywoodLife that his pal has “a new baby” and shared why he thinks focusing on family is likely Justin’s priority at the moment as fans anticipate new music.

“Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important,” Brian shared. “I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music. And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

Justin’s last album was 2018’s “Man of the Woods,” which dropped just two days before he headlined the Super Bowl LII halftime show. He then embarked on an extended world tour in support of the LP, so it’s understandable that he’d want to spend a little more time with loved ones upon returning home.

His and Brian’s friendship and professional collaborations go way back! JT appeared on the R&B star’s 2001 hit “My Kind of Girl,” the same year Brian also produced *NSYNC’s album “Celebrity.” In 2002, the crooner also helped craft Justin’s solo debut, “Justified.”

JT and Jessica are already parents to 5-year-old son Silas and have yet to announce their new addition themselves, but we’re thrilled to hear the foursome is happy and healthy! Access Hollywood has reached out both A-listers’ respective reps for comment.

— Erin Biglow