Justin Timberlake, Katie Couric, Queen Latifah & More Join Stand Up To Cancer’s 8th Star-Studded TV Event

Stand Up to Cancer is once again uniting Hollywood’s biggest stars for a good cause.

The organization will air its eighth televised fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19 to celebrate 15 years of cancer research and impact, Access Hollywood has learned.

According to a press release, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Katie Couric, Queen Latifah, Elizabeth Banks, Ken Jeong and Danai Gurira are among the celebrities confirmed to participate.

This year’s event, titled “How It Started, How It’s Going,” will look back at the progress of the SU2C movement with throwback montages featuring top moments from past fundraisers, including comedy sketches with Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy, Jack Black and more, and previous musical performances from Brittany Howard, Simone Ledward Boseman and The Who.

In addition, leading cancer scientists will share insight into the latest progress within the SU2C initiative and survivors will share their stories of receiving life-saving treatment.

Stand Up to Cancer’s 2023 one-hour live televised event will air and stream across 55 media platforms including NBC at 8 PM ET on Saturday, Aug. 19.