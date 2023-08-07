Justin Timberlake Makes Jessica Biel Laugh With Surprise Cameo During Her Workout

Jessica Biel always has a superstar spotter nearby!

The actress gave fans a peek at hubby Justin Timberlake surprising her during a recent workout video.

Jess left Instagram followers in awe after showing off a challenging set of ab exercises this week, and Justin couldn’t help but lend a hand – or a foot, in this case!

Though the singer opted not to show his face in the clip, he walked into frame to lightly tap Jessica’s core with his sneaker-clad toe as she crushed the intense-looking Pilates routine. The 41-year-old displayed picture-perfect form in light blue leggings and a loose-fitting black tank while doing a mix of isolated moves and bicycle kicks, all while holding a medicine ball.

“Abs of steel,” Jessica joked in her caption after Justin’s appearance.

In case viewers couldn’t tell by Jessica’s big grin, she also confirmed that the mystery guest was indeed the A-list musician.

“That was my man,” she teased. “Have fun, y’all.”

Jessica and Justin’s latest social media moment comes just months ahead of their 11-year wedding anniversary, and they’re still couple goals more than a decade after tying the knot.

The pair, who are also parents to sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, clearly keep their sense of humor as in shape as their physiques!

Back in February, Justin made headlines for another unexpected cameo at the gym, this time as a backup dancer for Jess’ impressive lunges.

“In the gym with @benbrunotraining… and some other guy who won’t stop distracting me!!” she joked in her Instagram caption at the time, showing Justin unleashing goofy moves on the sidelines.