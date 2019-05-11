Justin Timberlake & Missy Elliot Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees From Berklee

Justin Timberlake is being honored in a major way!

The pop star took to Twitter to show off his newest accomplishment – a doctorate degree!

“No dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR!!,” he wrote next to laugh crying emojis. “But, for real… THANK YOU to @berkleecollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful.”

No Dream is too big!!! Keep chasing!!! Trust me… I’m a DOCTOR!! 🤣👨‍🎓 But, for real… THANK YOU to @BerkleeCollege for this incredible honor—I’m very humbled and grateful. pic.twitter.com/ShKdqDC2xn — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 11, 2019

In the snap, he’s holding his Doctor of Music degree and rocking some serious graduation robes!

Also receiving an honorary doctorate was Missy Elliot, who shared a video of her dancing with her degree.

“CREATE YOUR OWN LANE!” she wrote. “Sincerely Dr. MISSY ELLIOT.”

CREATE YOUR OWN LANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sincerely Dr. MISSY ELLIOTT🙌🏾🙌🏾👩🏾‍🎓 @BerkleeCollege Thank you for this Honorary Doctorate Degree I am SO HUMBLED🤗 pic.twitter.com/JipNdcrRYb — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 11, 2019

Justin also shared a video and photo with Missy on his Instagram.

“Last night with @missyemisdemeanorelliott and the talented students of @berkleecollege of Music,” he wrote.

“Thank you guys for putting on a great show…so fun to see you all do your thing,” he concluded.

Halle Berry was so happy for them commenting, “Needed me some of THIS this morning.”

Congrats to the new music docs!

— Stephanie Swaim