K-Pop Singer Sulli Was Found Dead After A Suspected Suicide (Reports)

The K-Pop world is in mourning after singer and actress Sulli was found dead in her home on Monday, local police say. Officials also told Newsweek that it appears the star took her own life, but that they are “also looking into other possibilities.”

Sulli, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri, was found by her agent around 3:20 p.m. local time when he visited her home in Seoul. According to the Korea Herald, Sulli’s agent had become concerned when he couldn’t reach her following a Sunday phone conversation.

The 25-year-old actress first rose to fame as a child star in the 2005 drama “Ballad of Seodong.” In 2009, Sulli made her debut as a member of the South Korean Girl Group f(x), owned by SM Entertainment. According to multiple reports, mental health problems dogged Sulli throughout her singing career, and online trolls attacked Sulli with particular vigor over her outspoken and feminist style.

In 2014, SM Entertainment announced Sulli would be taking a break from f(x) due to “stress-related stomach pains,” which the company attributed to online bullying circulating about the young star. In 2015, Sulli left f(x) entirely to focus on a solo career. In June 2019, Sulli released her single, “Goblin.”

Sulli was good friends with K-pop star Jonghyun, who took his own life at 27.

The artist paid tribute at his funeral in 2017.