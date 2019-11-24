K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead 6 Months After Suspected Suicide Attempt (Reports)

The K-pop world is mourning the loss of a bright young star. Singer Goo Hara was found dead in her Seoul home on Sunday, Nov. 24, according to multiple reports. She was 28 years old.

Yonhap News Agency shared that Gangnam police are investigating the cause of death, per the BBC.

Hara’s passing comes six months after she was hospitalized following a suspected suicide attempt, after which she reportedly apologized for “concerns and a commotion” among her fans. Just last week she delivered a series of comeback performances as part of her four-stop “Hello” tour across Japan, which she announced on her website and social media.

WATCH: BTS ARMY Support K-Pop Superstars Taking Break From Music To ‘Rest and Recharge’

Hara shot to fame as part of the girl group Kara in 2007 and launched her solo career eight years later with her debut EP “Alohara (Can You Feel It?).” She released her latest single, “Midnight Queen,” earlier this month.

Hara’s last Instagram post was shared on Saturday with her 1.6 million followers. She snapped a selfie from bed and captioned the photo “Good night” in Korean.

WATCH: Monsta X Wants To Collab With Ty Dolla $ign, Khalid And The Chainsmokers

The tragedy closely follows another sad and sudden death from within the K-pop community.

In October, South Korean singer, actress and former f(x) member Sulli was found dead in her Seongnam home at just 25 years old.

— Erin Biglow