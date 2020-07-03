Kacey Musgraves Ends Her Marriage To Ruston Kelly After 2 Years

It’s over for Kacey Musgraves and her husband, Ruston Kelly.

After two and a half years of marriage, the pair have decided to part ways according to multiple reports.

“We’ve made this painful decision together,” a rep confirmed in a statement to People. “With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts,” their statement said.

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves Gushes Over Her Nana

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

PHOTOS: Kacey Musgraves: The Country Queen We Can’t Help But To Stan!

Kacey Musgraves: The Country Queen We Can’t Help But To Stan! View Gallery

Their statement continued, “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

RELATED: Kacey Musgraves High-Fived Price Harry

Access Hollywood reached out to a rep for Kacey and Ruston.

The Associated Press was the first to report the news.

From the looks of it, their separation may have been in the works for some time. In November, Kacey attended the CMA Awards with her longtime pal, Gigi Hadid. And both Kacey and Ruston have removed their wedding photos from their Instagram accounts. The pair tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee, two years ago. Kacey previously revealed that her hit album “Golden Hour” was inspired by her love with Ruston.

The duo met in early 2016 while attending a songwriters’ showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville — and when she heard him sing, Kacey told Glamour Magazine she was in awe.

“His songs made me really emotional. I thought, This guy’s really clever, whoever he is,” she says. The two started talking, and a few months later, he came over to her house to write. “And then it was ‘That’s all she wrote.’ Pun intended. Everything was right,” she says. “I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I’ve had before.”

PHOTOS: Couples That Have Called It Quits During Quarantine