Kacey Musgraves was totally gobsmacked by her 2019 Grammy Award win for Album Of The Year!

Kacey took home music’s biggest night’s biggest award for her work on her album, “Golden Hour,” and she seemed completely shocked over the win as she took the sage.

“I don’t even know what to say. It was unbelievable just to be in this category,” she began. “They are all so good. Life is pretty tumultuous for us right now and because of that art has really been thriving.”

Kacey then took the time to thank her team and her No. 1 fan, her husbands.

“I would have nothing without songs. It’s just all about the songs,” she added. “I love my husband so much and this album wouldn’t have been created without you.”

I really don’t know what to say — thank you to my fans. Thank you for spreading for this music,” she closed her speech.

Kacey took home two Grammy Awards on Sunday, with Album Of The Year and Best Country Album.

