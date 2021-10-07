Kaitlynn Carter and Boyfriend Kristopher Brock Welcome First Child Together

Kaitlynn Carter is a mom!

The “Hills: New Beginnings” star and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock have welcomed their first child together.

The reality star revealed the news on Wednesday in an Instagram post by sharing a photo of herself nursing her baby boy.

She captioned the sweet pic, writing, “Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love ❤️❤️❤️”



In June, Kaitlynn announced on Instagram that she and her Kristopher were expecting their first child together. The 33-year-old shared a silhouette photo of herself and her man, which showed Kaitlynn’s baby bump on full display.

The proud mom’s sister Lindsey Carter accidentally revealed the sex of their baby in the comments of her pregnancy announcement, writing, “So excited for @kaitlynn baby to arrive, we can’t wait to meet our new nephew!”

Kaitlynn’s boyfriend Kristopher is already a father to a 6-year-old son Charlie, she revealed during an episode of the “Hillscast” podcast.

The couple became romantically linked in May 2020, a year after she ended her marriage with Brody Jenner.

