Kaley Cuoco and Husband Karl Cook Split After 3 Years Of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco and her husband Karl Cook are ending their marriage after three years.

The couple shared the news in a joint statement to People on Friday that read, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

The statement continued, “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

“We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further,” they added.

The 35-year-old actress began dating Karl, who is an equestrian in 2016 and they got engaged on Kaley’s birthday in November 2017.

The couple got married at a California horse stable in June 30, 2018 surrounded by their close friends and family.

Kaley recently celebrated the couple’s 3-year wedding anniversary on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo of them, writing, “NY, June 30th, 2016 is the year we met. 2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea…happy anniversary!!!”



Karl also penned a sweet tribute to the “Big Bang Theory” star on his Instagram page, writing, “I agree @kaleycuoco I am just as amazed it’s been been three years, feel like just a flash,” Cook added in his own post. “I love you so much and I can’t wait for a million more years!!”

