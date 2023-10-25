Kaley Cuoco Beams Over Tom Pelphrey’s Sweet Routine With Baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco has taken her love for animals to an important new level!

The actress and advocate launched her new pet care brand Oh Norman! on Oct. 25 and shared with Access Hollywood how the project has been a longtime labor of love that came to fruition in honor of her own beloved late pup.

“This is a venture I’ve been wanting to go on for years and years and years,” she said. “I had to wait for the right time, and after Norman passed away and I kind of met with different people over the past few years I’ve finally surrounded myself with the right team and we were able to come up with Oh Norman! and it has been an absolute dream come true.”

Not only are the products eco-friendly, Kaley noted, but they’re also “really cute to look at” and help give back to a cause she holds close.

“The only part that truly mattered to me was that every purchase goes toward animal rescue, which is all I’ve ever dreamed,” she said.

The Emmy nominee is a longtime dog mom and recently welcomed an adorable human addition to the family with her baby daughter, Matilda! Kaley told Access how well the now-6-month-old is getting along with the pups and why partner Tom Pelphrey shines as a new dad.

“He is unbelievable. She is so obsessed with him,” Kaley smiled, sharing that Matilda reacts just to hearing Tom’s voice when he enters the room or even calls on FaceTime.

“He is so good with her. He does bath time with her almost every single night, that is his thing. It’s their little time together and it is so sweet,” she added.

The family will soon get a chance to celebrate Matilda’s milestone first Halloween, but it seems she may be the only one dressed up! Kaley admitted that she and Tom are so focused on her spooky fashion that they forgot to consider what they might wear themselves!

“I ordered her 10 costumes because Halloween for a 6-month-old is for us, not for her,” she teased. “And I didn’t even remember Tom and I at all! I didn’t get us anything.”

The couple is also planning a busy November! They’re set to co-star in “Love Kills,” a benefit show for IATSE members and those affected by the Hollywood strikes.

Oh Norman! is available now.