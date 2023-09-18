Mariah Carey & Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 12, Cuddle New Kittens They Adopted

Mariah Carey’s household just got even more purr-fect!

The music icon, 54, introduced two new family members alongside her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, this week. Mariah and the kids adopted a pair of kittens and helped their new furry friends make their social media debut.

“Summer prolonged… even though I try, I can’t let go!” Mariah joked on Instagram, referencing her massive hit “Can’t Let Go” while captioning a sweet photo of her and the youngsters cuddling their feline pals.

Mariah even wore festive leopard-print pants for the occasion and went on to reveal the pets’ names.

“Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr.,” she added.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that the monikers appear to have been chosen by Mimi and her preteens, as one of the cats sported a collar with a nametag that read “Sugar.”

It makes sense that Mariah would be reluctant to say goodbye to summer! The mom of two has appeared to have a blast with her children all season long and included in her latest post cute snaps of what looked like a homemade pizza party and a dip in the pool.

But as fall sets in that only means the holidays are drawing closer – and with it comes Christmas, Mariah’s signature time of year!