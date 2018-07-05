Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Just Five Days After Wedding, Skips Honeymoon

Kaley Cuoco isn't getting the honeymoon most girls dream of!
The "Big Bang Theory" star underwent shoulder surgery just five days after her dream wedding to Karl Cook. Kaley shared a photo from a hospital bed where she's looking grumpy post-surgery and Karl looks more than excited to be playing caretaker.
"When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! ❤️ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems 🙄🤪 thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya)," she captioned the snap.
But the posts didn’t stop there. Her new husband, who is clearly going to be caring for her on her road to recovery, made sure to post several embarrassing photos and videos on Instagram of his wife recovering. He shared one video of Kaley snoring in the front seat of the car.
Kaley and Karl said "I do" in a stunning equestrian-themed wedding over the weekend. At the time they both shared several photos from their dream day.
They say in "sickness and in health" and it looks like Kaley and Karl are testing their vows right off the bat!