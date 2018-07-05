Kaley Cuoco Undergoes Shoulder Surgery Just Five Days After Wedding, Skips Honeymoon

Kaley Cuoco Marries Karl Cook!

Kaley Cuoco isn't getting the honeymoon most girls dream of! 

The "Big Bang Theory" star underwent shoulder surgery just five days after her dream wedding to Karl Cook. Kaley shared a photo from a hospital bed where she's looking grumpy post-surgery and Karl looks more than excited to be playing caretaker. 

"When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! ❤️ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems 🙄🤪 thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya)," she captioned the snap. 

When your ‘honeymoon’ is shoulder surgery and your husband looks just as happy lol on the road to recovery - thank you for all the love and support! ❤️ knowing @mrtankcook I’m sure he will be posting tons of hilarious gems ???????? thank god my hair color is on point (@clarissanya)

A post shared by @ normancook on

But the posts didn’t stop there. Her new husband, who is clearly going to be caring for her on her road to recovery, made sure to post several embarrassing photos and videos on Instagram of his wife recovering. He shared one video of Kaley snoring in the front seat of the car. 

Kaley and Karl said "I do" in a stunning equestrian-themed wedding over the weekend. At the time they both shared several photos from their dream day. 

This horse is new to my barn, yet I feel I’ve had him for years. He legit snuggled my ears for 5 mins before I walked down the aisle. He was so intrigued by everything! Sweet Sammy, I love you! ???? ???? @claudcraig ????

A post shared by @ normancook on

My vows to the love of my life with a little clip of our first dance. ‘Kaley…I hate you the least of all people in the world. Outside of you I have no need for anything. Without you I am nothing. I thought I would read something I wrote three days after the first night we met. We felt safe, challenged, and free. We could be who we are without thought for the ridiculous complexities of social norms. It was as if we were floating on a magic carpet not bound by the slings and arrows that entrap so many. We talked and talked rejecting the very idea of time or place. There is a rhythm and a pulse to us like ocean waves crashing upon the rocks; just like those waves on those rocks we feel like a force of nature. All these raw and beautiful feelings exude from deep deep within me from a tiny and at the same time vacuous corner. I guess that is the power of a true human connection. If you can not tell I have loved you from the very first night we met. Every day since then has been only devoted to you. From waking to midday to night time to sleeping, nothing but who we are together matters.’ I promise to understand you plucking my unibrow comes from a place of love I promise to remove any errant insect that journeys into our home. I promise to love and take care of all our animals no matter what and how many we bring home. From this breathe to my very last… I am yours. @enjetmedia @enjettiff @bricuoco @joegillette

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on

They say in "sickness and in health" and it looks like Kaley and Karl are testing their vows right off the bat! 

