Kaley Cuoco’s Beau Tom Pelphrey Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet New Selfie

As Kaley Cuoco gets closer to her due date, she is making sure to share photos with her fans!

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old actress shared a sweet snapshot of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story. Kaley is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

In the mirror selfie, Kaley is keeping it comfy in a stylish, floral print dress (from Gap’s maternity line!) while the “Ozark” actor cradles her belly bump from behind.

“M & D”, the “Flight Attendant” star captioned the photo.

Kaley and Tom first announced their pregnancy in October via Instagram. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey !!!” she captioned the post.

Eagle-eyed fans might notice that Kaley is sporting a gold ring, on that finger, only furthering the speculation that she and Tom may have secretly tied the knot. The couple was spotted wearing matching gold rings earlier this month.