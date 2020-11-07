Kamala Harris Calls Joe Biden To Let Him Know He’s Won The Election – See The Video

Kamala Harris is celebrating.

After news broke that she and Joe Biden had become Vice President-Elect and President-Elect, respectively, she took to social media to share a video of her calling Biden to inform him of the news.

“We did it. We did it, Joe. You’re going to be the next President of the United States,” she says while laughing.

View this post on Instagram We did it, @JoeBiden. A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris) on Nov 7, 2020 at 9:27am PST

Fans and celebrities alike reacted to the post.

Sophie Turner reacted by sharing some praise hand emojis.

Francia Raisa was also a fan and commented a bunch of clapping emojis.

“You both did it!!!! Screaming on the street! X,” Sarah Jessica Parker wrote.

“YES. YOU. DID.” Oprah Magazine wrote.

“CONGRATULATIONS VICE PRESIDENT ELECT!” Busy Phillips said.

“I’m so happy for you @kamalaharris,” Lewis Hamilton commented.

The President-Elect also took to social media to share his reaction to the news.

He shared a celebratory video on Twitter and wrote, “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

— Stephanie Swaim