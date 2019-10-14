Kane Brown Mourns Death Of Longtime Drummer Kenny Dixon: ‘I Know U Will Be Watching Over Us’

Kenny Dixon, the longtime drummer for country superstar Kane Brown, was killed in a car accident on Saturday night. He was only 27 years old.

“It is with profound sadness and disbelief that we confirm we lost our drummer Kenny this weekend in a tragic car accident,” the band said in a statement to Billboard. “Kenny was a member of our family from the very beginning and our hearts are with his fiancée Sarah, his son, and everyone who knew and loved him. He was truly one of the greatest and kindest people on and off stage we’ve ever known.”

Shortly after the heartbreaking news broke, Kane took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late friend with an emotional post on Sunday afternoon.

“Love you so much dude,” the singer wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the two on stage.

Adding, “You started all of this with me from the start in 2015 when nobody else believed we would make it out of Chattanooga playing for 500 people and your last show was in a Fn Stadium my guy. I know u will be watching over us with that red neck accent that we all love and you will never be replaced bro!!! I promise u that!!”

Kenny’s fiancée, Sarah Hendrick, whom he was set to wed later this year, also spoke out about the news of his death.

“I’m at a loss of words. I don’t even know how to write this or ever thought I would have to. Kenny passed away last night in a car accident,” she shared in a post on Instagram alongside photos of the pair and their 3-year-old son, Levi.

“I know I have to be strong for Levi and God is gonna pull us through this. We have a forever guardian angel watching above us now,” she added. “Please keep Levi, my family, and Kenny’s family in your prayers.”