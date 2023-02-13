Kansas City Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti Becomes a Dad To Twin Girls Hours Before Super Bowl LVII Win

Kansas City Chiefs’ Nick Allegretti had more than just a Super Bowl win to celebrate on Sunday night.

The defensive lineman and his wife Christina became proud parents of twin girls just hours before the big game happened.

The 26-year-old NFL star watched the birth of his baby girls in Chicago on FaceTime in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 12.

“It’s the best day of my life no matter what – 3:30, 4 a.m. – I became a dad, father of two daughters. Unbelievable. And now, I’ve got a ring for both of them. Incredible, cannot believe it,” he told Chief’s Digest. The reporter who spoke to the new dad shared on Twitter that the babies are in the NICU and were born prematurely.

Incredible day for Chiefs OL Nick Allegretti. His wife Christina gave birth to twins about 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and he finished the day with his second Super Bowl ring. “Best day of my life no matter what.” pic.twitter.com/tUoBxkZuve — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 13, 2023



The couple shared on Instagram that they would be expecting on Thanksgiving with a cute family photo showing Christina and Nick holding two tiny pairs of white sneakers.

But the twin Allergretti girls weren’t the only tiny Chief fans born on Super Bowl Sunday.

Chiefs’ Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and girlfriend Chariah Gordon welcomed a baby boy on Feb. 13th. He shared on Twitter that his little man was on the way before the game.

“OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀” he tweeted on Saturday morning. Following his Super Bowl win, he shared the news that his son arrived, writing, “He’s HERE !!!!!!”.

He’s HERE !!!!!! 😈😈😈 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 13, 2023