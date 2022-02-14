Kanye West and Julia Fox Split After Weeks Of Dating

Kanye West and Julia Fox have officially broken up after dating for several weeks.

The duo, who were first spotted out together in January 2022, have gone their separate ways according to multiple outlets.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” Julia’s rep confirmed to JustJared.com

The 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress and 44-year-old rapper have had several high-profile moments together, stepping out at Paris Fashion Week and living it up in Miami and Los Angeles.

However last night, while Kanye was at the Super Bowl with his kids, Julia was seen jetting out of Los Angeles with tears in her eyes. The news also comes on the heels of Kanye making multiple social media statements about his ex, Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for both stars for comment.

PHOTOS: Kanye and Julia Wear Matching Outfits