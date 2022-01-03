Kanye West and ‘Uncut Gems’ Star Julia Fox Spotted On Dinner Date In Miami

Kanye West seems to be having a good time!

The rapper was spotted on a date with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox at Carbone restaurant in Miami over the weekend, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that their dinner was nothing serious and that the 44-year-old is enjoying being single following his split from Kim Kardashian.

In paparazzi video obtained by Page Six, Julia was asked while leaving a beach with her friends if there would be a second dinner date with Kanye. “I don’t know,” she replied.

The 31-year-old actress, who is in the midst of a custody battle with her ex Peter Artemiev, recently blasted him on social media.

“This man left me with a 5-month-old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” she wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story.

Kanye has been spotted with multiple women since his separation from the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star but nothing appears to have been serious. He was linked to model Vinetria for a few months but according to Page Six, they ended their romance and Kanye unfollowed her on Instagram.

In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the mom of four has requested that her marriage to Kanye West be terminated. “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable…Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means,” her attorney said in the paperwork.

At the end of last year, the “Donda” rapper begged Kim to “run back” to him during his Los Angeles concert. While visiting the L.A. mission’s charity event in November he even gave a passionate speech about his family remaining together.

“This Thanksgiving is all about restoring the families. This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids. That’s right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family. To keep my family whole.”

Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 and has been working to get the separation legally approved ever since. She filed for a preliminary declaration of disclosure in November, but sites that Kanye has yet to complete his.

In new court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, the mom of four has requested that her marriage to Kanye west be terminated.

Kim’s attorney claims in the paperwork that there is no mending the union, “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. Petitioner has no desire to reconcile with Respondent and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between Petitioner and Respondent serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage In Photos View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!