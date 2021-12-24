Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter North West Looks So Grown Up In TikTok Video: ‘I Got My Braces’

Check out that smile on North West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North, 8, looks so grown up in a new TikTok video where she is showing off a new set of braces!

North showed off her new bling on TikTok on Dec. 23. The adorable clip showed North smiling from ear to ear as she gave her 4.4 million followers a look at her new smile.

In a sweet moment, she leaned into the camera and exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, I got my braces!”

North shares the TikTok channel with her mom, Kim, and their joint channel is quite the hit! The mother-daughter duo post everything from dance videos to closet tours and also give special guest appearances to North’s siblings, Chicago, 3, and cousins Penelope Disick, 9, and True Thompson.

Most days North’s TikToks are pretty darn cute – although there was one moment she went on camera that didn’t make her mom too happy.

One day North gave fans an unexpected house tour and went live on TikTok, with the SKIMS founder telling her firstborn she’s “not allowed” to do so.

And even Mason Disick, 12, expressed some serious concern over North sharing too much on the social media channel.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” he wrote in a screenshot text message shared by Kim. “I did the same exact thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Ok house tours may not be the best, but this cute video of North in braces we’ll take!