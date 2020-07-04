Kanye West Announces He’s Running For President And Elon Musk Responds With His ‘Full Support’

Kanye West announces he’s running for President inn 2020.

That’s right – the “Yeezus” hitmaker decided to ring in the Fourth of July by throwing his hat into the ring for the upcoming presidential race. Kanye ,43, took to Twitter to announce his plans for the White House, writing, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

Kanye was quick to get a nod of support from his friend, Elon Musk, who tweeted in response, “You have my full support!”

While it’s not entirely clear if Kanye is joking or not, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched since he pitched the idea back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs,. At the time Kanye told the crowd during his speech that he would be running for president in 2020, and last November, during a speech at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, he announced he would be running in 2024.

When the audience laughed at his big reveal, West shot back, “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk.” It seems that West has switched back to running, and considering his nebulous relationship with the current president, perhaps he’ll seek an endorsement from an old friend of his.

So what do think? Would Kanye get your vote and could Kim Kardashian become First Lady?

