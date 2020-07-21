Kanye West Announces New Album Dropping Friday: ‘Ima Focus On The Music Now’

Kanye West revealed that he will be releasing a new album named after his late mother Donda West on Friday July 24. The rapper dropped the names of the 12-track album as well as its 39-minute runtime on Twitter late Monday night.

DONDA coming this Friday pic.twitter.com/HGibF3PHYf — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Several eye-catching tracks from “Donda” are titled “Off The Grid,” “I Know God Breathed On This,” and “Space X – Alien.” The rapper previously released the song “Donda” on July 12th in honor of what would have been his mother’s 71st birthday.

In another tweet, the 43-year-old claimed he was going to “focus on the music now.”

Ima focus on the music now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

The musician’s tweets left fans wondering about the state of his presidential campaign, as the announcement came on the heels of a series of since-deleted tweets that took aim at his wife following a campaign rally he held on Sunday.

Kanye he claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian had attempted to “lock [him] up” following his candid and emotionally charged South Carolina campaign rally speech the day prior.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” one tweet read, referencing his tearful revelation at the rally that he and Kim had considered terminating her first pregnancy with now-7-year-old daughter North.

Kanye’s tweets – which included a claim against mother-in-law Kris Jenner for allegedly trying “to lock [him] up,” Shia LaBeouf for allegedly dropping out of a Yeezy x Gap campaign, among other celebrities – were interpreted by many fans as a signal for help. Some of his statements, including those directed at Kris and Shia, have since been deleted.

Kanye has been open about his mental health journey in the past. He was hospitalized in 2016 for treatment, which he later opened up about in a 2018 interview on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast, “We Got Love.”

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown — or I like to say the breakthrough,” he said at the time.

In 2018, the “Fade” rapper revealed in the lyrics and album art for his album “Ye” that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He got even more candid about his diagnosis on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” in 2019 – and even described to the former late night host what he felt when he had an “episode.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything … Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Kanye, Kim and Kris for comment in response to the tweets.