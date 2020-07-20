Kanye West Makes Claims Against Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner In Twitter Thread

Kanye West caused concern on Monday evening as he shared a series of tweets in which he claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian had attempted to “lock [him] up” following his candid and emotionally charged South Carolina campaign rally speech the day prior.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” one tweet read, referencing his tearful revelation at the rally that he and Kim had considered terminating her first pregnancy with now-7-year-old daughter North.

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kanye’s tweets – which included a claim against mother-in-law Kris Jenner for allegedly trying “to lock [him] up,” Shia LaBeouf for allegedly dropping out of a Yeezy x Gap campaign, among other celebrities – were interpreted by many fans as a signal for help. Some of his statements, including those directed at Kris and Shia, have since been deleted.

Everybody knows the movie get out is about me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

On God — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

If I get locked up like Mandela Ya’ll will know why — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Ima focus on the music now — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for Kanye, Kim and Kris for comment in response to the tweets.

WATCH: Kanye West’s Shocking Stances On Abortion, Slavery, Religion At Campaign Rally



Kanye has been open about his mental health journey in the past. He was hospitalized in 2016 for treatment, which he later opened up about in a 2018 interview on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast, “We Got Love.”

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was, after the breakdown — or I like to say the breakthrough,” he said at the time.

In 2018, the “Fade” rapper revealed in the lyrics and album art for his album “Ye” that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He got even more candid about his diagnosis on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” in 2019 – and even described to the former late night host what he felt when he had an “episode.”

“When you’re in this state, you’re hyper-paranoid about everything … Everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things. You have this moment you feel everyone wants to kill you. You pretty much don’t trust anyone.”

WATCH: Kanye West Gets Super Candid About His Bipolar Diagnosis: ‘You Feel Everyone Wants To Kill You’



Kanye also discussed what it was like seeking treatment.

“They handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know,” he said. “That’s something that I am so happy that I experienced myself, so I can start by changing that moment.”

The artist went on to explain that if he doesn’t take medication daily, he has the potential to “ramp up and even end up in the hospital. He also said he was sharing his experience so he could help break the harsh stigma surrounding mental health.

“This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle, and if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more,” he said.