Kanye West Blasted By Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Maria Shriver & More Stars For Anti-Semitic Tweet

Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Maria Shriver and more stars are putting Kanye West on blast for a recent anti-Semitic tweet.

In a since-deleted comment over the weekend, Ye reportedly wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be [anti-Semitic] because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” he wrote.

The jarring statement resulted in a number of celebrities slamming the “Donda” rapper publicly.

“The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop,” Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on twitter.

She also spoke out on NBC’s TODAY on Monday morning. “I hope he gets help,” she told Hoda Kotb.

“Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending.  Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud,” Sarah Silverman said.

The “Gold Digger” rapper was later locked out of his Twitter account because of the post, a rep for the social media company told CNN, as John Legend seemed to speak out.

“Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old [anti-Blackness] and [anti-Semitism],” the “All Of Me” singer wrote.

More stars took a stand against the 45-year-old, too.

