Kanye West Blasted By Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Maria Shriver & More Stars For Anti-Semitic Tweet

Jamie Lee Curtis, John Legend, Maria Shriver and more stars are putting Kanye West on blast for a recent anti-Semitic tweet.

In a since-deleted comment over the weekend, Ye reportedly wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be [anti-Semitic] because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” he wrote.

The jarring statement resulted in a number of celebrities slamming the “Donda” rapper publicly.

“The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop,” Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on twitter.

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

She also spoke out on NBC’s TODAY on Monday morning. “I hope he gets help,” she told Hoda Kotb.

Jamie Lee Curtis addresses her online response to Kanye West’s anti-Semitic posts on social media, saying West’s posts were “just abhorrent.” “I hope he gets help,” she said. pic.twitter.com/MJ7ejgMjlq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 10, 2022

“Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud,” Sarah Silverman said.

Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 9, 2022

The “Gold Digger” rapper was later locked out of his Twitter account because of the post, a rep for the social media company told CNN, as John Legend seemed to speak out.

“Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old [anti-Blackness] and [anti-Semitism],” the “All Of Me” singer wrote.

Weird how all these “free, independent thinkers” always land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism. — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 10, 2022

More stars took a stand against the 45-year-old, too.

We all need to get onto it. Those kind of threats and that kind of language need to be condemned by all sides and all faiths. We should never get over something like this. @JoyceWhiteVance #KanyeWest https://t.co/7wLIKUU81s — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) October 9, 2022

I’m up going DEFCON 6 Million @kanyewest S T A Y D I S R U P T I V E @iamrapaport all day everyday

Disruptive Behavior ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️ pic.twitter.com/KmZcegVKiB — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 9, 2022

Kanye West’s disturbing and dangerous threat to Jewish people is not only antisemitic and a continuation of his mental health free fall… it’s also an act of domestic terrorism. — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 10, 2022

There’s 14.8 million Jews in world(we got killed a lot) @kanyewest you have 31.4 million followers here. All those “Sunday Services” praising Jesus,a dead Jew who ppl went “death con 3” on a couple thousand years ago. You’re not an original thinker. A boring, hate filled paradox. — Regina Spektor (@respektor) October 10, 2022

Kanye West being locked out of his social media accounts isn’t an attack on free speech, it’s a justified suppression of vile, indefensible hate speech. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 10, 2022

A reminder – antisemitic hate crimes are at their highest levels in America in decades. Antisemitic language, rhetoric and statements have become common place in American media, politics and pop culture. This is a poison & another example why this man & his behavior is trash. pic.twitter.com/tTvOZC0NBw — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 9, 2022

kanye a little bitch — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 10, 2022