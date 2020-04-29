Kanye West Buys Back His Childhood Chicago Home (Report)

It seems like Kanye West may be the sentimental type! The rapper recently purchased his childhood Chicago home for $225,000, according to a report from Chicago’s WGN News.

Kanye’s mother Donda West had originally purchased the home in the early 1980s before selling it in 2004. Just a few years later, Donda passed away following complications from a cosmetic procedure.

“(The house) went through a lot of trouble after that,” Chicago real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin revealed on WGN News. “It’s on South Shore Drive in the South Shore neighbourhood. It went through foreclosure and several years ago a foundation that Kanye was involved with, Rhymefest — one of Kanye’s collaborators — bought it.”

Rhymefest bought the home in 2016 and planned to turn it into a charity in Donda’s honor, initially saying “Donda’s House” would be an art incubator for at-risk youths.

But the plan never came to fruition and Rhymefest ended up clashing with Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter over the failed charity project.

The reality star accused Rhymefest of “lying” and using “fake community politics” back in 2018, and added she would “take Donda’s House” back.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

At the time, Rhymefest denied the accusations and said the charity’s name would no longer be “Donda’s House.”

It’s unclear what Kim and Kanye have planned for the home now that it’s officially back in the family. WGN notes that in order for the house to be livable, it still requires about $60,000 in repairs.