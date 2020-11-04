Kanye West Concedes 2020 Presidential Election And Hints At 2024 Run

It looks like Kanye West’s presidential run has come to an end. The “Stronger” rapper tweeted a photo of himself standing in front of an electoral map early Wednesday morning.

“WELP,” he wrote. “KANYE 2024.” The candidate then deleted the post, replacing the caption instead with a simple “KANYE 2024,” hinting that Ye is already planning another run in four years.

On Election Day, Kanye tweeted that he was voting for himself, sharing several snaps and videos at the polls in Wyoming. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he wrote.

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The Grammy winner first revealed his plan to run for Commander-In-Chief on the Fourth of July. He tweeted at the time, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for President of the United States!”

In an eccentric interview with Forbes, he later admitted that he hopes to run the Oval Office like the fictional country of Wakanda from “Black Panther.”

“A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in Wakanda,” he said. “But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…”

Kanye continued, “That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans — I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien-level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free.”

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, also shared a snap of her “I Voted” sticker on election day. While the beauty mogul has kept tight-lipped about which candidate she’d cast her vote for, she retweeted a message on Tuesday from Kamala Harris encouraging Americans to do everything in their power to ensure their votes are counted.

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?! If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line. pic.twitter.com/QXsU4JPdCw — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2020

Kim has yet to comment on her husband’s apparent concession.

