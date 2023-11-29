‘The Kardashians’: Kim Kardashian Jokes Her Family ‘Weren’t The Cool Kids’ When First Launching Careers

Kim Kardashian still can’t believe she’s a massive star.

The Kardashian-Jenner family threw a regal dinner to celebrate Scott Disick’s 40th birthday on the season finale of “The Kardashians” and the SKIMS founder got sentimental as she looked back at how long she’s known the lord.

“I have known Scott for 19 years. Scott has supported me through thick and thin because that’s what you are. You are my brother,” Kim said. “You were with me through every phase.”

The 43-year-old business owner then joked that her family “scammed the system” along the way as they became household names in the entertainment industry.

“We did it. Whatever it is we figured it out and did it. We put in some hard work,” Kim added.

But despite all the ups and downs, Scott has been a constant in the Kardashian family.

“Scott is my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God can you believe you did it’ and I’m like ‘I can’t, this is crazy,'” Kim said in a confessional. “We aren’t supposed to be here. You know like how did we get in this cool party. We weren’t the cool kids. Like how did we do it.”

Although Scott has been a constant throughout the years, he joked he thought their first reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” would flop.

“I was like this show is going nowhere,” Scott joked.

Clearly, the reality show wasn’t a flop. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was a major success, running for 14 years on E!.

While they took a walk down memory lane, Khloé gave a special toast to Lord Disick, calling him a “brother.”

“When we first met, you and I definitely had tension, but I really think it’s the most genuine, real, relationship. It didn’t start fake. It didn’t start forced, I was really just like determined to not like you,” Khloé said. “Now I love you. Genuinely, I consider you my brother when I talk about you to anyone and everyone. I love you, I adore you I want the best for you.”

Scott’s birthday wasn’t the only celebration on this week’s episode.

The Kardashian-Jenner family also showed up for Kourtney Kardashian’s gender reveal.

“I’m honestly completely surprised,” Kourtney said in a confessional. “Travis, he felt that it was a boy the whole time and we’re just both so happy.”