Kanye West Donates To Chicago and Los Angeles Charities Providing Meals Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kanye West is serving up all that goodness in his hometowns of Chicago and Los Angeles.

The “Yeezus” artist made generous donations to two different charities amid the coronavirus pandemic in order to help those most in need get meals.

Kanye donated to We Women Empowered in his hometown of Chicago, and his donation is enabling the charity to expand their services of providing meal delivery to the elderly located on the southside of Chicago, which is where Kanye grew up. We Women Empowered is run by Josephine (Mother) Wade, and she revealed that Kanye’s support has been game-changing.

“Today when I got that call, that Kanye West wanted to help the elderly in Chicago and he chose his hometown in the South Side, his old neighborhood, I was beyond words. And in one phone call, in an instance today, our world was changed,” Ms. Wade shared in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Kanye also made a donation to The Dream Center Los Angeles, helping the charity to provide meals to at their “drive-thru” meal service for those in Los Angeles affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. The Echo Park-based charity is

currently feeding 7,000 meals a day, with an expected growth to 9,000 meals, and Kanye’s donation is going to help even more in need.

Kanye is just one of several celebrities who are giving back to their communities during this critical time. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $1 million total to be split between two organizations.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber Performs At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

And Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson announced they have donated $1 million to a food bank called Food Lifeline in their community in Seattle, Washington.

Justin Timberlake was also feeling the hometown love. He donated to Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, Tennessee, to help assemble and deliver non-perishable food in the mid-south.

And so many more big names have found ways to give back, whether it’s through Jennifer Garner’s Save With Stories campaign to Jimmy Fallon’s live video updates from home in support of Feed America.

READ MORE: North West Performs: Watch Her Sing!