Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name To ‘Ye’

Kanye West wants to change his name!

The 44-year-old rapper whose current legal name is Kanye Omari West, has applied to change his legal name to Ye, according to documents obtained by Variety. The move won’t be official until a California judge signs off.

In the documents, the “Flashing Flights” rapper wrote the name change was for “personal reasons.”

Kanye first announced his new stage name on Twitter in 2018 after releasing his “Ye” album.

“The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE,” he tweeted.

The name change comes as the “Fade” rapper gets ready to release his much-anticipated album “Donda.”

He hosted a second listening party at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 5.

Kim Kardashian attended round two of the listening party to support her ex, matching her former husband by wearing all black and a ski mask as well.

During the listening party Kanye shared tracks with new features, revealing he has collaborated with Lil Baby, Kid Cudi and The Weeknd and Jay Z.

The third listening party for “Donda” will be on Aug. 26 at Soldier Field in his hometown of Chicago.

It’s still unclear when the album will come out.

