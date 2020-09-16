Kanye West Seemingly Urinates On Grammy Award Amid Criticism Of Music Industry

Mr. West is in the bathroom!

Kanye West sounded off against the music industry in a lengthy Twitter spree on Wednesday, Sept. 16, revealing his grievances with the current terms of his record deals with Sony and Universal. Amid the passionate criticism, the rapper shared a video in which he appeared to urinate in the toilet on one of his 21 Grammy statues.

“Trust me… I WONT STOP,” he captioned the graphic clip, adding, “TRUST ME I WONT STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR TRUST ME FROM NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN.”

UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD TO BUY THEM 🙏🏾 — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Everyone please cover me in prayer … I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM … BLACK MASTERS MATTER — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

MY CHILDREN WILL OWN MY MASTERS … NOT YOUR CHILDREN … MY CHILDREN … MY CHILDREN … MY CHILDREN — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The Yeezy fashion designer’s commentary began hours before the shocking video was posted when he blasted “unfair contracts” and shared his desire to own his masters for his children. He tweeted, “UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD TO BUY THEM.”

Kanye also asked his fans for support as he prepares to “go into battle” — presumably with the aforementioned corporations. “I need prayer I need coverage as I go into battle,” he wrote. “Everyone please pray for me … you know what the system never counted on … millions of prayers at once … everyone I appreciate your prayers so much.”

The “Jesus Is King” musician continued his argument by sharing screenshots of his multiple contracts with Universal. He also shared an image of a black hoodie featuring the words, “Kim is my lawyer.” The sweatshirt was apparently in reference to his wife, Kim Kardashian West, who is in her second year of law studies.

Kanye posted, “THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD… I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING.”

💩 this is my daughters favorite emoji… she’ll be able to do nothing but put emojis up for the rest of her life because my children will own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD … I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS … EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING … ITS WORKING … I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

The 43-year-old later called on fellow artists, including Bono, Paul McCartney, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and even Taylor Swift, to lend their voices to the cause, after promising, “ALL MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE.”

I wonder if Universal gonna call me … I promise I have more ideas … I will not stop I PROMISE YOU ON GOD — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

ALL THE MUSICIANS WILL BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor We need you right noooooow ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

