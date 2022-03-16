Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For 24 Hours After Violating Hate Speech & Harassment Policies

Instagram has suspended Kanye West for violating its hate speech, bullying and harassment policies, Access Hollywood can confirm.

The social media platform’s move temporarily prohibits the rapper from sharing posts, comments or direct messages from his account.

Content from the rapper’s page that breached the company’s community guidelines has already been removed, and further steps could be taken by Instagram if he shares more policy-breaking posts.

Kanye’s 24-hour suspension, which was first reported by TMZ, comes shortly after the Yeezy founder fired off a series of posts directed at ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, as well as comedian D.L. Hughley.

He also took aim at Trevor Noah in an incendiary, since-removed post, in which he repeatedly inserted a racial slur into the lyrics to the gospel song “Kumbaya, My Lord” in his caption.

Kanye’s targeting of the South African comedian came after he addressed the “Eazy” artist’s behavior toward Kim at length on “The Daily Show,” saying that the situation is “is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Trevor reportedly shared a comment on Kanye’s since-removed post, telling the musician that “it breaks [his] heart to see [him] like this,” given the huge impact he’s had on his life.

“Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree,” he wrote in part, per multiple outlets. “Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.”

Kanye has yet to publicly comment on news of his Instagram suspension.