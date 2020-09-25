Karamo Brown and Fiancé Split After 10 Years Together

Karamo Brown is no longer in a relationship.

The “Queer Eye” star shared that he and fiancé Ian Jordan have broken up. Karamo announced the news while chatting with guest host tWitch on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday.

“My fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, we broke up about three and a half months ago,” he explained.

“It’s one of those things… we were distracted by so much — with the kids, and our careers — that during that time, I had to really say, ‘How is our communication? How is other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?’ We’re not 20 anymore, so wasn’t just like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna text you anymore.’ We have a family and home. How do we separate this?”

“We went to virtual counseling. We did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, ‘This is a moment where I need to decide, Is my happiness important?’” Brown said.

He added, “Once I made that decision, I said, ‘We’re going to have to break up.’ There was luckily no cheating, we’re good friends. It’s very nice… but yeah, no more wedding.”

The couple, who shared two sons together, recently had to postpone their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May for Ian’s birthday, Karamo re-proposed to him in honor of the special day. He shared a video on Instagram and captioned it, “Ian, as you know I love you very much. And after this quarantine I realized how much I love you,” Brown told Jordan in the clip. “And we were supposed to be getting married but now that’s getting canceled ‘cause of corona. And also you lost your engagement ring.”

The couple first got engaged in May 2018 when Karamo proposed during Ian’s surprise 40th birthday party. He told E! news at the time, “Tonight, with the help of my sons, I asked the love of my life to marry me and he said YESSSS!”