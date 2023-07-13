Karlie Kloss & Husband Joshua Kushner Welcome Second Child

Karlie Kloss’ bundle of joy has arrived!

The supermodel’s husband Joshua Kushner announced on Instagram on Thursday that he and his wife had welcomed their second child.

He shared a close-up photo of the little one resting with his eyes closed and wearing a baby blue hat.

“Welcome to [the world],” Joshua captioned the shot, adding an Earth emoji and a red heart.

He also shared the infant’s birthdate: July 11, 2023.

The cutie’s arrival makes Karlie a mom of two; the former “Project Runway” host gave birth to son Levi in March 2021.

Congrats to the newly minted family of four!