Kate Upton Slams Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: ‘We’re Sick Of Seeing The Same Body Type’

The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is reportedly canceled, and Kate Upton isn’t sad to see it go.

The new mom and three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star made her feelings about the controversial runway spectacular abundantly clear during an Aug. 18 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“What was your reaction to the rumors that Victoria’s Secret may not have a fashion show this year?” a caller asked Kate, who has shot campaigns for the lingerie brand in the past.

“Now, you never worked with them, right?” Andy asked.

“I did work with them,” she clarified. “And, you know what? We’re sick of seeing the same body type. You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented. Otherwise, it’s a snoozefest.”

Victoria’s Secret has received widespread criticism in recent years for its lack of inclusivity on the catwalk, especially in terms of size and gender.

When discussing the possibility of including trans models in the fashion show, L Brands chief marketing officer Ed Razek infamously told Vogue last year, “No, I don’t think we should.”

“Well, why not?” he continued. “Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us.”

WATCH: Why Karlie Kloss Really Quit Victoria’s Secret For Good



Kate isn’t the only former Victoria’s Secret model that’s spoken out against the brand this year.

Last month, Karlie Kloss revealed to British Vogue that her choice to turn in her Angel wings was a political one.

“The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria’s Secret was I didn’t feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful,” she said. “I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world.