Kat Dennings Gets Engaged To Singer Andrew W.K. & Shows Off Diamond Ring: ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’

Kat Dennings is headed for the altar!

The “Wandavision” actress announced on Thursday that she’s engaged to musician Andrew W.K. – less than two weeks after they went public with their relationship on social media.

Kat shared a photo of her hand on Andrew’s with a stunning diamond sparkler on her finger. She also showed off the ring while locking lips with her groom-to-be.

“Don’t mind if I do,” she captioned the shots.

Andrew also celebrated their big news on Instagram, sharing the same photoset alongside a diamond ring emoji.

Kat’s famous followers were so thrilled about her marriage plans.

Lily Aldridge wrote “Congratulations” in the comments with a string of heart-eyed emojis.

Meanwhile, “Teen Wolf” alum Shelley Hennig gushed in all caps, “OUR FAMILY IS GROWING.”

Kat and Andrew have had quite the whirlwind romance! The two met earlier this year in Los Angeles, the “I’m In Heaven” singer recently confirmed in a press release, per Stereogum.

Earlier this month, the two began posting loved-up photos together on social media. In one, Kat and Andrew went in for a kiss, their arms wrapped around each other.

This past weekend, the “2 Broke Girls” alum treated her man to a special gift for his 42nd birthday.

“A mini @memphis_milano for a birthday angel,” she captioned the shot.

This will be Andrew’s second time saying “I do.” The artist married Cherie Lily in 2008, and the two “began amicable divorce proceedings in late twenty nineteen,” per his press release.

Kat, meanwhile, previously dated Josh Groban for two years before their 2016 split.

