Kate Beckinsale Gives Health Update From Hospital Bed

Kate Beckinsale seems to be on the mend following her hospitalization.

The actress reportedly injured her back and was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance in Las Vegas on Friday, according to the TMZ.

The 48-year-old has been staying at The Signature MGM Grand while filming, “Prisoner’s Daughter” according to the outlet.

Kate shared a health update on Sunday with a photo which appears to be taken from the hospital showing her IV attached to her arm.

“Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x,” she posted on on Instagram alongside the photo.

Prior to her hospitalization, Kate shared a photo from Las Vegas of herself wearing a white lace dress showing off her tights and lace up boots. She captioned the photo with, “Oops #Vegas.”