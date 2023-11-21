Kate Hudson Celebrates Mom Goldie Hawn’s 78th Birthday With Tribute: ‘We Love You Big Time’

Kate Hudson is making sure her mom, Goldie Hawn, feels extra love on her 78th birthday.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to share a precious video compilation dedicated to her “magnificent” mother.

The video included clips of Goldie throughout the years hanging out with Kate on vacation and spending quality time with her grandkids, Ryder Robinson, Bingham Bellamy, and Rani Rose.

“A woman who is easy to celebrate!” the “Bride Wars” star captioned the post. “Happiest Birthday to the most fun, beautiful and inspiring mother ✨ We love you big time Gogo 🎉🎂🥳 Join me in using one word to describe what Gogo means to you and shout out a big HBD 🎁 My word for you today @goldiehawn is 💫MAGNIFICENT💫”

Goldie’s friends joined Kate in wishing her a happy birthday in the comments.

“Happy birthday, Goldie,” wrote Leslie Mann.

"The MOST magical queen of love and happiness @goldiehawn HBD Goldie," wrote Rachel Zoe.