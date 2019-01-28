Kate Hudson is setting the record straight on what she means by “genderless approach” when it comes to parenting.

Following an interview with AOL, in which she discussed how she plans to raise her daughter Rani Rose, 3 months, and her sons Bingham, 7, and Ryder, 15, Kate addressed her comment in an Instagram post to clear up any confusion.

“Recently someone asked me something along the lines of, if having and raising a girl is different from boys. My response was simple. Not really,” the 39-year-old actress explained. “This whole click bait tactic of saying I’m raising my daughter to be ‘genderless’ is silly and frankly doesn’t even make sense.”

Kate went on to explain that she used the term “genderless approach” as a device to steer the conversation outside of the “female stereotype.”

“Not all girls want to be a princess, some want to be a king and that’s fine with me,” she said.

“I raise and will continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be,” she continued. “To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what.”

Kate concluded her message by saying that she does not wish to disappoint anyone, but she intended for her comment to be straight forward.

“I just try to raise my kids to be good people with the best tools to face this big crazy world,” she said. “I keep it simple cause we all know raising kids is anything but!”

Amen to that!

WATCH: Jazz Jennings On Kate Hudson’s Genderless Approach To Raising Her Daughter: ‘I Love It’