Kate Hudson Enjoys 'Early Morning Calm' Moment With Baby Rani Rose

Enjoy the quiet moments while you can, Kate!
Kate Hudson, mother to newborn Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, is loving every minute of alone time with her baby girl.
The actress has been sharing photos of her bundle of joy since giving birth on Oct. 2, 2018, and took to Instagram on Thursday to post a new shot of her with Rani leaning against her shoulder.
"The early morning calm #babybubble," she wrote about the sweet embrace.
The pair looks like they are spending a relaxing morning together basking in the morning glow before their day picks up – what we wish we were all doing, right?
On Monday, Oct. 8, the 39-year-old shared a full body of Rani wrapped in a hospital blanket wearing an adorable pink hat with a large bow.
"🌹Our little rosebud🌹," she wrote.
Rani is Kate's first baby with boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and she is also a mom to 7-year-old Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband, Chris Robinson.
The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" actress hasn’t been shy about posting photos throughout her third pregnancy and has continued the trend since her baby has arrived.
Back in September, the mother-of-three gave fans a glimpse into her glamourous baby shower with some famous friends.
Kate sure looks like an old pro at this whole mom game!