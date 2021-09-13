Kate Hudson Flashes Engagement Ring At 2021 Met Gala

Kate Hudson is a bride-to-be and she’s not afraid to let the world see!

After announcing her engagement to longtime love Danny Fujikawa earlier in day, Kate turned up at fashion’s biggest night, The Met Gala, and had her brand new sparkler on full display.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kate Hudson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kate teamed her eye-catching piece of jewelry with a stunning look – an all pink ensemble! Kate wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and a jaw-dropping feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked some additional baubles – jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

US actress Kate Hudson arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. – This year’s Met Gala has a distinctively youthful imprint, hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka, none of them older than 25. The 2021 theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate was absolutely glowing on the carpet too – she had a mega-watt grin, clearly showing off how elated she is by the engagement news.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

She and Danny announced the news on social media on Monday morning, with Kate sharing a picture of them standing with the ocean behind them and holding up her new ring. She captioned the snap, “Let’s go!”

Kate and Danny have been together for five years and share a daughter together, Rani Rose.

PHOTOS:Met Gala 2021: All The Red Carpet Fashion

Met Gala 2021: All The Red Carpet Fashion

Met Gala 2021: All The Red Carpet Fashion

View Gallery

Copyright © 2021 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Sharon Stone’s 11-Month-Old Nephew Dies After Being Found In Crib With Total Organ Failure

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.