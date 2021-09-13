Kate Hudson Flashes Engagement Ring At 2021 Met Gala

Kate Hudson is a bride-to-be and she’s not afraid to let the world see!

After announcing her engagement to longtime love Danny Fujikawa earlier in day, Kate turned up at fashion’s biggest night, The Met Gala, and had her brand new sparkler on full display.

Kate teamed her eye-catching piece of jewelry with a stunning look – an all pink ensemble! Kate wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and a jaw-dropping feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked some additional baubles – jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Kate was absolutely glowing on the carpet too – she had a mega-watt grin, clearly showing off how elated she is by the engagement news.

She and Danny announced the news on social media on Monday morning, with Kate sharing a picture of them standing with the ocean behind them and holding up her new ring. She captioned the snap, “Let’s go!”

Kate and Danny have been together for five years and share a daughter together, Rani Rose.

