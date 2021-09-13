Kate Hudson Gets Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and longtime love Danny Fujikawa are engaged!

Kate shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday with a sweet photo of the couple embracing on what appeared to be the top of a mountain. A ring on her left hand appeared visible from the sweet selfie snapshot.

She captioned the photos with, “Let’s go” along with a bride, groom and church emoji.

Kate and Danny have been sharing candid photos of their life together in quarantine on Instagram and appear to loving life.

In April 2020, the actress told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” “There’s nobody else I’d want to be quarantined with right now. He’s just the best.”

The couple began dating in 2016 and two years later welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Rani Rose.

Kate kept her pregnancy a secret until she shared video from their sex reveal party on Instagram in April 2018.

The “Almost Famous” star captioned the sweet video, writing, “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! [It] was the most sick first trimester of all my children,” Kate continued. “Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing … I was lying!”

Kate is already a mom to son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, whose father is Matt Bellamy.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!