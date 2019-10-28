Kate Hudson, Josh Duhamel, Katherine Schwarzenegger And More Evacuate Homes As Getty Fire Spreads

LeBron James, Josh Duhamel, Kate Hudson, and Katherine Schwarzenegger are just a few of the latest victims of the California wildfires that have left 2.4 million people without power and pushed 200,000 residents out of their homes.

The celebs recently evacuated their Southern California homes to seek refuge from the oncoming blazes of the Getty Fire, which began in the very early hours of October 28 and affected the star-studded neighborhoods of Pacific Palisades, Brentwood and the mansion-filled slopes behind the Getty Center.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron shared the news on Twitter just hours ago, writing, “Man these LA (fire emoji) aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Just eighteen minutes later, LeBron updated fans, ‘Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! I (praying hands) for all the families in the area that could be affected by these (fire emojis) now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP.”

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

“My best wishes as well to the first responders right now doing what they do best!,” he continued.

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

“Transformers” actor Josh Duhamel also fled his home as flames spread toward nearby mansions in North Kenter Hill. He and his ex-wife Fergie purchased the $5.2 million dollar home in 2007.

Early this morning, movie star Kate Hudson was seen leaving the driveway of her home in the Pacific Palisades in the wake of the wildfire threat, meanwhile Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family evacuated overnight.

The former governor tweeted, “We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire.”

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

His family, including ex-wife Maria Shriver and their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger also evacuated their Pacific Palisades homes.

The “Terminator: Dark Fate” premiere has been cancelled due to the fire with food for the after party being donated to the Red Cross, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ premiere has been cancelled, according to Paramount. Food for the after party is being donated to the Red Cross. #GettyFire https://t.co/4NLr6FV3cb — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) October 28, 2019

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday as gusty winds continue to fuel wildfires throughout the state.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reported that 500 acres of the city’s west side have been devastated by the wildfires, which are now endangering the Getty Center, home to pre-20th century artwork by acclaimed artists Rembrandt and Van Gogh.

In addition to the Kincade Fire consuming Northern California, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake rocked Sonoma County on Monday, but no injuries were sustained.

— by Marielle Williams